Shah Rukh Khan completes 29 years in Bollywood. On June 25, 1992, SRK debuted on the big screen with Deewana. It is a momentous occasion for his fans and they have already made the actor trend on Twitter. They are hailing him as King of Bollywood and showering him with all the love.

RT if you think Shah Rukh Khan is the most Experimental and Risk taker actor in the Bollywood.#29GoldenYearsOfSRK pic.twitter.com/HnFo2GU3Wv — Razique ⭐ (@RaziqueSRKian_) June 24, 2021

Living life King size

29 years ago Shah Rukh Khan dreamt of becoming a biggest movie star and now he is living that dream.#29GoldenYearsOfSRK pic.twitter.com/nvHIyGXHyr — αdil (@ixadilx) June 24, 2021

Solid inspo!

Shah Rukh Khan is Inspiration for Millions of People & Proud to be We Are One of Them.. We Don't Have Words to Describe This Man..❤❤ Only One Word ಎಸ್‌ಆರ್‌ಕೆ ಬಾಲಿವುಡ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ 29 ವರ್ಷ ಸೇವೆ ಸಲ್ಲಿಸುತ್ತಿದ್ದಾರೆ #29GoldenYearsOfSRK pic.twitter.com/XFHUqSOnIk#29GoldenYearsOfSRK — Junior (@JamraizKhan16) June 24, 2021

Humble beginning to become a superstar

Came to Mumbai with 50rs in his pocket and a dream to rule the city 28 years later - World's Biggest Movie Star goals level =Shah Rukh Khan#29GoldenYearsOfSRK pic.twitter.com/iyZ6bSqlzG — 🇮🇳 (@Captain__x) June 24, 2021

29 years of making Shah Rukh Khan

29 Years Of Dedication ❤ 29 Years Of Hardwork❤ 29 Years of Excellence❤ 29 Years Of Stardom❤ 29Years Of World Biggest Megastar ❤ 29 Years Of God Of acting ❤ 29 Years Of Shah Rukh Khan❤ The Biggest And The Greatest Superstar India Ever Had. #29GoldenYearsOfSRK pic.twitter.com/rk27qCHVl3 — 𝑹𝒂𝒋𝒖 𝑺𝒓𝒌 (@iamrajusrk) June 24, 2021

