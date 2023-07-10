The first glimpse into the world of Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan looks mind-boggling. The prevue of the film released today (July 10) and has received ah-mazing response from audiences. The movie also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in important roles and will see Deepika Padukone making a special appearance. While Jawan's trailer is getting heavily praised on Twitter, fans are also loving SRK's bald look in the prevue. Here, check out how netizens are in love with the bald King Khan in Jawan. Jawan Prevue: After Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan Brings Another Massy Entertainer Co-Starring Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara (Watch Video).

'Dead'

'Finally'

Have been saying this to my friends @iamsrk should go for a bald look in atleast one movie and now here he is. Finally he is experimenting with his looks ( i mean hair) 😆👍🏻 #Jawan pic.twitter.com/hYH6AbZrXF — Tanister! (@tanish_rathod) July 10, 2023

'Wow'

'Goosebumps'

Ufff..Uffffff.. Bald #SRK... 🔥🔥🔥 His dance moves like a Villian on 'Beqaraar Karke Hamein Yun Na Jayiye..'😍🥵 That scary look in other's eyes ... GOOSEBUMPS 🔥🔥🔥#Jawan Gonna break his own record ... Can't Wait 😍#JawanPrevue #ShahRukhKhan𓀠 #ShahRukhKhan𓃵 #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/84c63f1qsS — Sal❤️ (@imsalma) July 10, 2023

'Bald With Beard'

'Most Beautiful Bald Man'

Srkians on the way to declare him "most beautiful bald man" on planet earth #Jawan pic.twitter.com/YBNKloZCqm — chirag ॐ (@chiragsharma_22) July 10, 2023

