Shah Rukh Khan took the internet by storm by conducting an #AskSRK session on X today. Known for his wittiness and sass, the superstar gave a fitting reply to a fan online, who called him 'old'. It so happened that when a troll talked about SRK's 'umar' during #AskSRK, King Khan did not keep mum and replied, "accha kiya yaad dila diya….ek aur yaad rakhna…bewakoof hone ki koi umar nahi hoti." Haha! Jawan releases in theatres on September 7. Shah Rukh Khan Reveals Rajinikanth Had Come on Jawan Sets to Bless Him During His #AskSRK Session.

SRK Shuts Troll During #AskSRK:

Accha kiya yaad dila diya….ek aur yaad rakhna…bewakoof hone ki koi Umar nahi hoti….ha ha. #Jawan https://t.co/Vhrfm6Cky3 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 10, 2023

