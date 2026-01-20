Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan recently attended the Joy Awards 2026 in Riyadh, where a brief on-stage interaction with a fan quickly became a talking point on social media. A video clip showing the actor taking a fan’s phone during a selfie attempt has gone viral, triggering mixed reactions online. While a section of viewers criticised the gesture, many fans came forward to defend Khan, saying he was simply adhering to the event’s protocols. SRK Shines in Black at Joy Awards 2026, Recalls Film Shooting in Riyadh.

Shah Rukh Khan Stops On-Stage Selfie - Watch Video

What Happened on Stage

In the viral video, a fan can be seen stepping on stage to receive a trophy from Shah Rukh Khan. As the individual pulled out his phone to click a selfie, the actor gently took the phone away and gestured for him to pose for the professional photographers present at the venue. Moments later, another person attempted to take a selfie with Khan, and the actor once again asked the individual not to do so. Eventually, everyone posed together for the official cameras before leaving the stage. Fact Check: Did Hande Ercel Call Shah Rukh Khan ‘Uncle’ on Social Media? Truth Behind Turkish Actress’ Viral ‘Fangirl’ Moment at Joy Awards 2026.

Social Media Reactions

The clip circulated rapidly across platforms, including Threads, where users shared contrasting opinions. A caption accompanying one post read that while some people interpreted Shah Rukh Khan’s action as arrogance, others felt the moment was misunderstood and taken out of context. Fans pointed out that international award ceremonies often follow strict stage protocols, allowing only official photographers to capture moments for broadcast and security reasons.

Star-Studded Event in Riyadh

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, the Joy Awards 2026 ceremony was attended by several international celebrities, including Katy Perry and Millie Bobby Brown among others. The event celebrated achievements across entertainment, sports, and creative industries. Katy Perry Sets Joy Awards 2026 Stage on Fire With Show-Stopping Performance in Saudi Arabia (Watch Video)

Shah Rukh Khan’s Upcoming Projects

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for filmmaker Siddharth Anand’s upcoming film King. The film marks his on-screen collaboration with daughter Suhana Khan and also features Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi, Anil Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat, Raghav Juyal and several others in key roles.

