Shah Rukh Khan is not just a star, but an emotion for his fans. Today, SRK took to Twitter and re-shared a video which sees a gujju lady (baa) confessing that she has a crush on him. In the clip, the woman can be seen admitting that she loves King Khan because of his acting and charm while sipping tea. Now, known to be super kind, the Pathaan star replied to the lady's love with a heartwarming caption that reads, "Huṁ paṇa tanē prēma karuṁ chuṁ baa (I love you too baa)." Aww!!! Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 28: Shah Rukh Khan's Spy Thriller Mints Rs 518.06 Crore in India!

Check Out SRK's Reply Below:

Huṁ paṇa tanē prēma karuṁ chuṁ Baa. https://t.co/nZLzYhafFl — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 22, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)