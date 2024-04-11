The vibrant festival of Eid is being celebrated with much joy and warmth across the country. Every year, thousands of fans gather outside Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat in Mumbai to catch a glimpse of the Bollywood superstar on the auspicious occasion of Eid. The Bollywood superstar has also made it a tradition to greet his fans by stepping out onto his balcony, and this year was no exception. Exuding his signature charm, King Khan waved at his fans, dashing in a white kurta-pyjama for the occasion. Videos of the Bollywood superstar are now going viral on social media. Eid 2024: From Shahid Kapoor To Rashmika Mandanna, Celebs Extend Festive Greetings to Fans.

Check Out Shah Rukh Khan’s Insta Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

