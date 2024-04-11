The world celebrates Eid-ul-Fitr today which marks the end of the holy month of Ramzan. From Bobby Deol to Allu Arjun, celebs took to their social media accounts to wish and greet everyone on this auspicious day. Taking to Instagram stories, Sunny Deol shared a special wish for fans celebrating Eid.Sharing the picture, he wrote, "May this #Eid bring you & abundant joy, peace & blessings.#EidMubarak aapko aur aapke parivar ko." Shilpa Shetty Kundra shared a photo with Eid greetings for her fans and followers worldwide. She wrote, "Wishing you a blessed Eid-ul-Fitr that fills your heart with joy and your home with happiness. EID MUBARAK!" Eid 2024: Aamir Khan Along With His Sons Junaid Khan and Azad Rao Khan, Delights Fans With Sweet Distribution and Greetings! (Watch Video).

Shahid Kapoor extends warm wishes to his fans celebrating. Nushrratt Bharuccha wrote, "Eid Mubarak. May this Eid bring you and your loved ones countless blessings, happiness, and cherished moments to treasure forever." Rakul Preet Singh posted a picture of herself in a stunning saree along with Eid message. Sharing a beautiful mosque picture and a quote saying, "As the crescent moon marks the end of Ramadan, SAAKI extends heartfelt wishes to everyone across the globe. May this Eid usher in joy, prosperity, and peace for you all. Eid Mubarak," Samantha Ruth Prabhu wished fans. Mahesh Babu dropped a mosque picture under a crescent moon and a quote saying 'Eid Mubarak'.Preity Zinta posted a wish, which read, "Eid Mubarak! May this joyous occasion bring you peace, happiness, and countless blessings. #EidMubarak #EidUlFitr." Eid ul-Fitr 2024 Mubarak Wishes & Happy Eid Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Greetings, HD Wallpapers, Shayaris and SMS To Wish on Muslim Festival.

Rashmika Mandanna extended the Eid greeting to fans and wrote, "Eid MUBARAK. May the magic of this Eid bring endless blessings to your life."

Dressed in a casual outfit, Bobby Deol shared a video to extend warm wishes to everyone. Sharman Joshi posted, "Eid Mubarak. May Allah bless you and your family with happiness," on his Instagram stories. Pushpa star Allu Arjun also wished fans, Eid Mubarak. Look at the other celebs post on Eid: Eid ul-Fitr is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic lunar calendar. The festival is of great significance due to the moon sighting which has been part of Islamic culture for a long time. It is believed that Prophet Muhammad used to wait for news of sightings of the crescent moon as it indicated the beginning of a new month.