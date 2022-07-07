Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor have left fans stunned with their steamy chemistry in the song “Fitoor” from their upcoming film Shamshera. Today the makers released this track that highlights Balli and Sona’s sizzling hot chemistry. From the duo sharing a passionate kiss underwater to romancing on the desert, fans on Twitter say that Ranbir and Vaani’s ‘chemistry is on fire’ in this song crooned by Arijit Singh and Neeti Mohan. Shamshera Song Fitoor: Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor Kiss, Cuddle and Romance Underwater in This Love Track.

their chemistry is on fire and the absolute stunning visuals are just cherry on the top 🤌🏻#RanbirKapoor #Shamshera #Fitoor pic.twitter.com/zyxxN9pX5C — mimosa 彡 / pree day 🤍 (@RKFied) July 7, 2022

ranbir looks good w every damn actresses and i didn't even imagine that they would look so gorgeous together.#Shamshera #Fitoor pic.twitter.com/YO00sjHu5m — mimosa 彡 / pree day 🤍 (@RKFied) July 7, 2022

Such a slow sensual song with amazing chemistry & unreal visuals loved it #Fitoor #RanbirKapoor #Shamshera pic.twitter.com/TzKZI2VkVS — A y a a n ²²/⁷ (@seeuatthemovie) July 7, 2022

Mind blowing Cinematography 🎉🔥 top notch Lyrics as well.#fitoor #Shamshera Chemistry of #Ranbir and @Vaaniofficial 👌🔥 Now Share This One @aliaa08 , you must be jealous girl 😂 — CRaCkEr-MI (@NaranGadhvi24) July 7, 2022

