The makers of Shamshera starring Ranbir Kapoor as the lead have dropped a new song from the movie today. Titled "Fitoor", the melody is sung by Arijit Singh and Neeti Mohan as it sees Ranbir and Vaani Kapoor romancing to the 't'. The duo in the track showcases a sizzling chemistry as they kiss, cuddle and make love underwater. The film releases in theatres on July 22. Shamshera Song Ji Huzoor: Ranbir Kapoor Dances His Heart Out With Tiny Tots In This Peppy Number (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)