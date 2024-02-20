On February 19, musician Shankar Mahadevan celebrated lyricist and poet Gulzar's Jnanpith Award victory with a heartfelt message on Instagram. Sharing a warm photo capturing their conversation, Mahadevan wrote, "I feel so blessed to be able to spend such beautiful creative moments with you." In the picture, the duo sit side-by-side, both smiling as they share a moment of friendship and mutual respect. Anil Kapoor and Kirron Kher Enjoy Lunch Together Hosted by Abhinav Bindra at His Residence (See Pics).

Shankar Mahadevan With Gulzar:

