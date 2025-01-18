Superstar Aamir Khan, filmmaker Farhan Akhtar and music composer Shankar Mahadevan recently evoked nostalgia by performing the iconic title track from the 2001 film Dil Chahta Hai at Javed Akhtar's (born on January 17, 1945) 80th birthday bash. Video of the trio singing together quickly spread across social media, sparking excitement among fans. On this special occasion, Shankar wore a traditional blue outfit, Aamir paired a blue top with dark trousers and Farhan chose a beige printed ensemble. The trio was also seen enjoying the rhythm, encouraging the audience to join in the fun. Actress Urmila Matondkar, megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan were also present at the bash, adding to the celebratory atmosphere. Javed Akhtar Turns 74; Here Are 5 Things You May Not Know About the Lyricist.

Aamir Khan, Shankar Mahadevan, Farhan Akhtar Singing "Dil Chahta Hai"

Shankar Mahadevan, Farhan Akhtar and megastar #AamirKhan singing 'Dil Chahta Hai' at Javed Akhtar sahab's birthday party 🫶❤ pic.twitter.com/eZBaDbQ6iP — RAJ (@AamirsDevotee) January 18, 2025

Urmila Matondkar, Amitabh Bachchan at Javed Akhtar's 80th Birthday Bash

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urmila Matondkar (@urmilamatondkarofficial)

