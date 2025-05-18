A major fire broke out early this morning at a building in Gulzar House near Charminar, Hyderabad, around 6 am. According to fire officials, 11 fire tenders were deployed to control the blaze. The cause of the fire remains unknown, and officials are continuing their investigation. No casualties have been reported so far. The incident created panic in the area, with locals gathering as thick smoke billowed from the structure. Bhiwandi Fire: Massive Blaze Engulfs Warehouse Complex in Richland Compound, 22 Godowns Gutted; Terrifying Video Surfaces.

Hyderabad Fire

Hyderabad, Telangana | A fire broke out in a building at Gulzar House near Charminar today at 6 am. 11 fire vehicles reached the spot. The cause of the fire is yet to be known: Fire official, Hyderabad. — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2025

