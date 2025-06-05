Deepika Padukone's love life has always been a hot topic of discussion among fans. The Bollywood diva, who married Ranveer Singh in a dreamy wedding in Italy in 2018, was previously linked with several celebrities, including Ranbir Kapoor, Siddharth Mallya, Upen Patel, and Muzammil Ibrahim. In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, model-turned-actor Muzammil Ibrahim opened up about various aspects of his personal life, including his romance with Deepika Padukone. He said that Deepika met him during their modelling days and claimed that the Om Shanti Om actress proposed to him first, and they dated for about two years. He said, "Deepika is a superstar today. Everyone knows her, whereas hardly anyone recognises me. But I am a big fan of hers. I love watching her movies. She is a beautiful woman. She is doing great." Muzammil shared that they are good friends now. Sandeep Reddy Vanga Row: Deepika Padukone Breaks Silence, Talks About ‘Complicated Situations’ and Listening to ‘Inner Voice’ Amid ‘Spirit’ Controversy (Watch Viral Video).

Watch Muzammil Ibrahim’s Full Interview With Siddharth Kannan Below:

