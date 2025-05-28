News about Deepika Padukone stepping out of Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming film Spirit was all over the internet in the past few days. The actress reportedly exited the project after her demands of remuneration and work timings were not being met. Ultimately, she was replaced by Triptii Dimri for the Prabhas starrer. Following this, Sandeep Reddy Vanga took to social media to question an unnamed person's "professionalism" and criticising them for playing "dirty PR games." Amid all this, a recent interview clip of Deepika Padukone is going viral, where the actress can be seen talking about listening to her inner voice during tough situations. ‘AA22xA6’: Amid ‘Spirit’ Fallout, Deepika Padukone Joins Atlee-Allu Arjun’s Upcoming Sci-Fi Film as One of the Female Leads?.

Deepika Padukone Talks About Listening to ‘Inner Voice’ Amid ‘Spirit’ Controversy

On Tuesday (May 27), Deepika Padukone attended an event for the jewellery brand Cartier in Stockholm. For the event, the actress wore a striking red ensemble from Ashi Studio's Fall 2023 Collection and paired the gown with a Cartier Pavocelle necklace. A video capturing a behind-the-scenes conversation with the actress is now going viral, in which she seemingly addresses the recent controversy surrounding Spirit. She said, " I think what keeps me balanced is just being truthful, being authentic, you know..."

The Gorgeous Deepika Padukone at Cartier Event in Stockholm

She added, "Whenever I'm faced with complicated situations or difficult situations, I think to be able to listen to listen to my inner voice and make decisions and stand by decisions that really give me a lot of peace is when I feel most in equilibrium." In a separate interview with Harper's Bazaar, Deepika said, "I just listen to my gut, what feels right. Wanting to collaborate with people that I know Im gonna have a good time working with. Being surrounded by family and friends and being authentic is how I think I am able to find my balance." Deepika Padukone Paints the Town Red With Her Head-Turning Appearance in Stunning Gown and Cartier Necklace, Pictures From Stockholm Command Attention.

Deepika Padukone Talks About Finding Peace Amid ‘Spirit’ Controversy

Spirit marks Sandeep Reddy Vanga's first on-screen collaboration with Prabhas and Triptii Dimri's second with the director following their 2023 hit Animal. The upcoming movie, which is bankrolled by T-Series and Bhadrakali Pictures, will feature Prabhas as a daring police officer.

