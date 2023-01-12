Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's Shehzada trailer has been unveiled by the makers today. Helmed by Rohit Dhawan, the story of the flick revolves around Kartik who is not liked by his father. However, later he comes across situations where he discovers truth about his real family. The flick looks like a complete masala entertainer and is remake of Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The movie also stars Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy and Sachin Khedekar in key roles. Have a look. Shehzada First Look Poster Out! Trailer of Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon Starrer to Be Launched on January 12!

Watch Shehzada Trailer:

