Shilpa Shetty Kundra has recreated the iconic helicopter scene from Karan Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham featuring Shah Rukh Khan. The actress took to her Instagram and shared a video of her arrival in Mumbai in a chopper wherein she does exactly like Rahul Raichand (SRK) from KG3. With BGM from the 2001 movie, we bet it will bring a smile to your face.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

