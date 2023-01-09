Shilpa Shetty had filed a petition seeking to quash the complaint alleging obscenity filed against her after Richard Gere had publicly kissed her during an AIDS-awareness event. The incident happened in Rajasthan in 2007. The Bombay HC on January 7 sought response from the Maharashtra government on the same, reports Bar and Bench. The report further states that RG Avachat, single-judge Justice, asked the lawyer, who filed the complaint, to respond to the plea. Shilpa Shetty Asks Court To Reject Plea Against Her Discharge Regarding Her and Richard Gere’s Kiss.

Shilpa Shetty – Richarad Gere Case

