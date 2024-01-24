Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor shared a cute childhood photo on Instagram today, wearing a red Indian outfit. In a side-by-side comparison, she added a recent picture, captioning it, "How it’s going (girl emoji) >>> (baby emoji) How it started." We are sure that her adorable childhood pic will surely melt your heart. Her brother, Siddhanth Kapoor, commented on their playful past, remembering putting powder on the floor, saying, "Don’t forget how we put powder on the floor, fislaaaa fisliii." Shraddha Kapoor's Weekend Playlist Includes 'Ya Ali' Track, Calls It 'Magic'.

Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)

