The joyous festival of Gudi Padwa is being vibrantly celebrated across all parts of Maharashtra on Tuesday, April 9. On this auspicious day, which marks the Maharashtrian New Year, social media is abuzz with heartfelt greetings from our favourite celebrities as we celebrate with good food and joyous festivities. Shraddha Kapoor also took to her social media to extend Gudi Padwa's wishes to everyone celebrating. Sharing a picture from her Gudi Padwa celebrations on her Instagram handle, Shraddha wrote, " Happy Gudi Padwa Meri Insta FamGudi Padwa ki aapko aur aapke parivaar ko hardik shubhkaamnaaye Happy Gudi Padwa Meri Insta Fam Gudi Padwa ki aapko aur aapke parivaar ko hardik shubhkaamnaaye." The Gudi Padwa celebration pictures shared by Shraddha Kapoor also featured her aunt and veteran actress Padmini Kolhapure. Gudi Padwa 2024: Madhuri Dixit, Ajay Devgn and Other Celebs Wish Fans On Marathi New Year!.

Check Out Shraddha Kapoor’s Insta Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)

