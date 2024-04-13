Fans eagerly anticipating the sequel to the hit horror comedy Stree starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao can finally breathe a sigh of relief. Abhishek Banerjee has provided a promising update. He revealed that the film is in its post-production phase, with director Amar Kaushik meticulously overseeing every detail to ensure perfection. Emphasising the importance of VFX in the film, Abhishek hinted at the significant time investment required to achieve the desired visual effects. The team behind Stree 2 is committed to delivering a sequel that lives up to the high expectations set by its predecessor, leaving fans eagerly awaiting its release. Stree 2: Shraddha Kapoor Reveals What It Is That Stree Can’t Do! View Cute Pics of the Actress Shared by Amar Kaushik.

Stree 2 Update

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maddock Films (@maddockfilms)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)