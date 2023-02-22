A tweet from ‘Shreyas Talpade’ complimenting Kriti Sanon’s performance in Shehzada left the actress and all her fans amazed. The actress had even responded to it, but later deleted it as it was an impersonator. Shreyas took to Twitter and apologised to the actress saying, “Dear @kritisanon, I am so sorry a tweet was sent to you via a fake account under my name.” In another tweet he also mentioned, “@TwitterSupport @verified request you to PLEASE look into this. This account has appeared again within 15 days timeframe even after reporting them.” Kriti Sanon Thanks 'Shreyas Talpade' for Comparing Her Shehzada Performance to Madhubala But Has to Delete Her Tweet Later - Here's Why!

Shreyas Talpade’s Apology To Kriti Sanon

.@TwitterSupport @verified request you to PLEASE look into this. This account has appeared again within 15 days timeframe even after reporting them. It's just silly and misleads people. The account is @ShreyasTalpade — Shreyas Talpade (@shreyastalpade1) February 21, 2023

