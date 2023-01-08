Rohit Shetty injured his fingers while filming an action sequence for his upcoming web series, Indian Police Force. The director was taken to a hospital in Hyderabad asap. Now, Sidharth Malhotra who's lead hero of his film took to Instagram and gave a shoutout to Rohit Shetty for his pure dedication to work. Well, as the filmmaker returned to sets immediately post his injury. Rohit Shetty Reveals He Got Two Stitches on 2 Fingers After His Injury on Indian Police Force Sets in Hyderabad, Says No Need to Worry.

Sidharth Malhotra Lauds Rohit Shetty:

