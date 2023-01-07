Filmmaker Rohit Shetty recently suffered an injury on Indian Police Force sets in Hyderabad. He took to Instagram to share his Injury update status posing alongside the crew. He wrote "Another car topple... but this time with stitches on 2 fingers.... Nothing to worry about, I am absolutely fine... thank you so much for your love and concern, Shooting Indian Police force for Amazon Originals in Hyderabad @primevideoin #indianpoliceforce." Rohit Shetty Injury Update; Cirkus Director Suffered Only Minor Injuries, Has Resumed Work as Per His Spokesperson.

Rohit Shetty Gives Injury Update:

