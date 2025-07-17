Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, one of Bollywood's most adored couples, became parents for the first time after welcoming a baby girl into their lives on July 15. The following morning, the couple took to Instagram to share a collaborative post officially confirming the joyful news with their fans and followers. While Sidharth is known to be a very gentle person who often obliges shutterbugs with photographs, the actor once lost his cool in a rare moment during their pregnancy when paparazzi tried to aggressively capture his pregnant wife Kiara outside a clinic. A video capturing the moment has resurfaced online. In the video, Sidharth Malhotra can be seen asking the paps to behave and stop disturbing them in a polite yet firm manner. In the viral clip, the Param Sundari actor can be heard telling the photographer, "You guys start behaving now. Get back, get back! Behave yourself, yaar. You want me angry now? One second, boss!" Check out the video below. Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra Announce Birth of Their Daughter in Heartwarming Post, Say ‘Our World Is Forever Changed’.

Sidharth Malhotra Loses Cool at Paps for Clicking Pregnant Wife, Kiara Advani Outside Hospital

