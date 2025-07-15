If some media reports are true, then it’s a moment of joy for Bollywood fans as celebrity couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have officially stepped into parenthood. The couple has reportedly welcomed a baby girl at Reliance Hospital in Mumbai, according to recent reports. The actors, who were married in 2023, are yet to share the good news with fans on social media. Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra on Babymoon: Mom-To-Be Enjoys Pregnancy Cravings With Hubby in Secret Vacay (Pics).

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani Welcome Baby Girl

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TCX.official (@tellychakkar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)