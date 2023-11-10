Sidharth Malhotra recently engaged in a fun conversation as he was spotted in the city leaving Dharmas’ Dhanteras Puja. Dressed in a white traditional kurta, the actor headed towards home. While he tried getting into his car, he was stopped by paps who clicked his picture and playfully asked, “Kiara bhabhi kahan hai?” To this, he replied, “Usi se milne ja raha hoon,” and quickly got into his car. Many other celebs like Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sister Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor attended the event Check out the video here! Sidharth Malhotra's Red Carpet Looks That Prove He's 'Munda Kamaal Da'.

Watch These Videos

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)