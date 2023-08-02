He may be off the market but there's no way we're ever going to stop crushing on Sidharth Malhotra. Karan Johar's favourite student, Malhotra has come a long way since her debut in 2012. With a good number of hits registered under his name, Sidharth is a lethal combination of good looks and success. A typical Delhi boy with his chiselled face and looks that would put other hunks to shame, Malhotra is, was and will always be eye candy. Sidharth Malhotra Meets Fans at India Gate As He Shoots for Yodha in Delhi (Watch Video).

On a random day when we decide to stalk Sidharth, we usually end up drooling over his dapper picks. No, not only his shirtless ones but even the one where he's dressed rather sharply. With his tuxedos and well-tailored pants, the Shershaah actor puts up an impression that's hard to resist. He was always a good lucking boy but the way he turned it in his favour is worth admiring. His tall frame makes him even more desirable, isn't it? Kiara Advani is definitely one lucky lady. On that note, let's grab all our chances and start ogling at his charming clicks, shall we? Sidharth Malhotra–Kiara Advani Wedding Reception: Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Gauri Khan, Karan Johar and Many Other Celebs Arrive in Style for the Event (View Pics & Videos).

That's Bollywood's Answer to James Bond

Sidharth Malhotra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

How Handsome is He?

Sidharth Malhotra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Jeetendra Would Be Proud Today

Sidharth Malhotra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

If Looks Could Kill!

Sidharth Malhotra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kisi Ki Nazar Na Lage!

Sidharth Malhotra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Hay! Main Marjaavan

Sidharth Malhotra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Chocolate Boy

Sidharth Malhotra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sidharth Malhotra will be next seen in Dharma Productions' Yodha and he also has Rohit Shetty's web series, Indian Police Force slated to release on Amazon Prime.

