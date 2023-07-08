Soha Ali Khan has been having a great summer time in LA with hubby Kunnal Kemmu and their daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. The actress has given major travel goals with these amazing pics from their fun-filled family trip. The latest photo dump is from Santa Monica Pier where the trio seemed to have had a fab time. As she drops these photos on Instagram, Soha says, “Bye bye LA LA land - you have been good to us #summer2023 #LAdiaries @kunalkemmu”. Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu’s ‘LA Mornings’ With Daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu Is All About Enjoying Outdoor Games (Watch Video).

Soha Ali Khan’s LA Diaries

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

