Sonakshi Sinha and rumoured boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal took to Instagram today and announced their new music video titled "Blockbuster". The song has been sung by Ammy Virk and Asees Kaur. Reportedly, the full track is all set to be released on September 23, 2022. Zaheer Iqbal Confirms Relationship With Sonakshi Sinha On Instagram by Saying ‘I Love You’ (View Post).

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)