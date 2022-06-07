Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, who are rumoured to be dating each other, seem to be in love for real. As Zaheer confirmed his relationship with Sonakshi on social media. To note, in a birthday post for Sona, Zaheer wrote 'I Love You' for the actress and voila the cat is out of bag. No more hiding, guys! *hehee* Sonakshi Sinha Flaunts A Ring on Her Finger in Her New Pics That Make Us Wonder If She is Engaged Or If It's a Promotional Gimmick.

Watch Viral Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zaheer Iqbal (@iamzahero)

