Sonakshi Sinha took to Instagram to share glimpses of her new high-rise flat in Mumbai, showcasing the breathtaking view of the sea and the iconic Bandra Worli Sea Link. The actress, in a playful tone, admitted that adulting is hard while hinting at the challenges of setting up her new home. Her post received warm wishes from friends and colleagues, who expressed their pride and excitement for her. Dahaad: Reema Kagti Thanks Cast and Crew After Sonakshi Sinha's Series Receives Positive Feedback.

Check Out The Pictures Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S̶o̶n̶a̶k̶s̶h̶i̶ ̶S̶i̶n̶h̶a̶ (@aslisona)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)