The Broken News starring Sonali Bendre, Jaideep Ahlawat and Shriya Pilgaonkar has been making positive noise since its release. And to celebrate the success of the same, the series' star cast organised a success bash which looked fun. Ahlawat shared a video online that sees him and Sonali dancing to ‘Humma Humma’ song. He captioned the clip as, "Ain’t me one of the Luckiest guys in the world to dance with her on this." The Broken News Review: Sonali Bendre, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Jaideep Ahlawat’s Series on Newsroom Politics Is Wobbly but Relevant and Effective! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Watch Video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jaideep Ahlawat (@jaideepa

