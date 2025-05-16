It appears the cast of King has grown even larger, if a new Pinkvilla report is to be believed. Rani Mukerji, Shah Rukh Khan's frequent co-star in films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Chalte Chalte, and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, has reportedly joined his upcoming project for an extended cameo. According to the portal, Mukerji will portray the mother of Suhana Khan's character, with her role requiring just five days of shooting. The actress, who is set to play the main lead in Mardaani 3, is claimed to have given an instant nod after hearing the script. ‘King’: From Deepika Padukone to Anil Kapoor, All Stars Rumoured To Join Shah Rukh Khan’s Next and Their Past Movies With SRK.

Rani Mukerji Joins 'King'?

