The entire nation is mourning the devastating terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam region on Tuesday (April 22), where militants opened fire on a group of tourists, killing 26 and injuring several others. The incident, considered one of the worst attacks on civilians in the valley, has brought the nation together in solidarity. Now, Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty has also reacted to the attack. In a video shared by Lehren on their Instagram, the Border actor can be heard saying, "As Indians, we must all come together and put our fear aside. We should also stay away from the unnecessary hatred that is currently spreading."The army is doing their duty, and we as civilians should also contribute and aim at spending our next holidays in Kashmir." Suniel Shetty concluded by saying, "Kashmir humara tha, humara hai, aur hamesha humara hi rahega." (Kashmir was ours, is ours, and will always remain ours). Pahalgam Terror Attack: Sonali Bendre Mourns Innocent Tourists ‘Caught in a Conflict That Wasn’t Theirs’, Asks How Much More Kashmir Must Endure (View Post).

Suniel Shetty on Pahalgam Terror Attack

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lehren (@lehrentv)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)