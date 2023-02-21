In a shocking news, singer Sonu Nigam and his team were attacked during a concert in Chembur. The perpetrators of the crime are allegedly the son of Shiv Sena MLA Prakash Phaterpekar (of Uddhav Thackeray faction) and his bodyguards as per reports. The reports claim that the MLA's son wanted to take a picture with the singer but was denied permission, so he and his men misbehaved with the singer's manager and tried to barge in where they manhandled Sonu Nigam who was getting backstage. The singer has been admitted to the hospital after the incident for treatment. The video of the attack has gone viral all over social media. Sonu Nigam Takes Dig at Ajay Devgn Over Hindi National Language Row With Kichcha Sudeep; Asks ‘Why Are We Making Enemies in Our Own Country?’

Watch the Video below:

#SonuNigam attacked by Uddhav Thackeray MLA Prakash Phaterpekar son and his goons in music event at Chembur. Sonu has been taken to the hospital nearby. pic.twitter.com/ERjIC96Ytv — Swathi Bellam (@BellamSwathi) February 20, 2023

