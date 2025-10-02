Uddhav Thackeray launched a scathing attack on the BJP at the Shiv Sena Dasara Melava 2025, criticising its role in the arrest of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk amid the Ladakh violence last month. Thackeray asserted that advocating for rights and justice is wrongfully becoming synonymous with treason in the country. Thackerau drew an analogy, comparing the BJP to an amoeba, a single-cell organism that causes stomach discomfort. "BJP has become like amoeba; causes stomach ache when it enters body, and disturbs peace when it enters society," he said. Ahead of the Mumbai civic polls, he accused the BJP of attempting to sow discord between Hindus and Muslims, and he questioned the results of the RSS's century-long efforts. As ‘Deshbakht’, I Haven’t Seen It, but ‘Deshdrohi’ Enjoyed India-Pakistan Asia Cup Final, Says Uddhav Thackeray.

‘BJP Has Become Like Amoeba’: Uddhav Thackeray

VIDEO | Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray (@uddhavthackeray) at Dussehra rally said, "BJP has become like amoeba; causes stomach ache when it enters body, and disturbs peace when it enters society." (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz)… pic.twitter.com/UhGRdjG2wG — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 2, 2025

