Sonu Nigam is going viral on social media again, after a video of him offering his insight on the recent Ajay Devgn-Kichcha Sudeep National language row at a media event. He clarified that Hindi is not the National Language as per the constitution, and everyone should speak the language in this country whatever he or she is comfortable with, including English. He also asked that why are we making enemies within our country over such trivial issues, when we have our own problems. Ajay Devgn Claims Hindi Is India’s Mother Tongue and National Language in Response to Kichcha Sudeep’s Comments.

Perfect response to Ajay Devgn by Sonu Nigam: Let's not divide people further in this country, where is it written that Hindi is our national language? 👏 pic.twitter.com/hC9nHbXJHy — Sushant Mehta (@SushantNMehta) May 2, 2022

