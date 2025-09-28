Ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 final match, Shiv Sena UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray took to social media after PVR Cinemas said that the India vs Pakistan match will be live streamed at PVR INOX. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Aaditya Thackeray slammed PVR Cinemas for promoting the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 final. "While you operate in India, please don’t forget that the wounds of the Pahalgam attack are still open," his post read. The Shiv Sena UBT leader called PVR Cinemas promotion of the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 final an insult to all those who were killed in the terrorist attack and to the brave armed forces that conducted Operation Sindoor. India’s Likely Playing XI for Asia Cup 2025 Final vs Pakistan: Check Predicted 11 for IND vs PAK Summit Clash in Dubai.

This Is an Insult to All Those Who Were Killed in the Pahalgam Terrorist Attack, Says Aaditya Thackeray

Disgusting to see this. While you operate in India, please don’t forget that the wounds of the Pahalgam attack are still open. This, @_PVRCinemas is an insult to all those who were killed in the terrorist attack, and further more, to our brave armed forces that conducted… https://t.co/aPTse4cmO2 — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) September 27, 2025

