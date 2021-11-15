Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi was released on the theatres on November 5. After the movie released, it has been an absolute blockbuster. After 2 weeks of running successfully, now the movie has crossed Rs 150 crore. So, if the flicks continues to garner such amount of earnings then there's a strong chance that it will go past Rs 200 crore on the 3rd week. Now, the actioner's total collection stands for Rs 151.23 crore.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

#Sooryavanshi [Week 2] crosses ₹ 150 cr... Records EXCELLENT NUMBERS on [second] Sun... If it maintains the consistency on weekdays and Weekend 3, there's a strong chance of going past ₹ 200 cr mark... Fri 6.83 cr, Sat 10.35 cr, Sun 13.39 cr. Total: ₹ 151.23 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/wWx7O4SIYC — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 15, 2021

