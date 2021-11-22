Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead, had released in theatres on November 5, making it a perfect festive treat for movie buffs. The release of Rohit Shetty directorial had coincided with Diwali and fans were thrilled to watch the film on the big screen. The film has been seeing steady growth at the box office. It has been 17 days since the film been released and the total collection stands at Rs 178.60 crore. Very soon it would also enter Rs 200 crore club!

Update On Sooryavanshi Box Office Collection

#Sooryavanshi continues its winning streak... Biz zooms upwards on [third] Sun... Will it reach ₹ 200 cr, much depends on how many screens it retains in Week 4... [Week 3] Fri 3.26 cr, Sat 3.77 cr, Sun 5.33 cr. Total: ₹ 178.60 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/cE2WMu7amb — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 22, 2021

