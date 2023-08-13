Sridevi's untimely demise in 2018 shook the entire film fraternity. Today (August 13) marks the 60th birth anniversary of the late actress. Having said that, Sridevi’s husband Boney Kapoor remembered the Indian cinema icon on her birthday through a special Instagram post. Well, as he took down the memory lane and shared an old picture which sees the late star in jolly mood. "Happy Birthday (with hearts)," he captioned the post. Sridevi 60th Birth Anniversary: Google Remembers Star Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan Via Google Doodle.

Boney Kapoor Remembers Sridevi:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boney.kapoor (@boney.kapoor)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)