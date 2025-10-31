Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media to pay homage to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 150th Jayanti today, October 31. In his post, the Indian Prime Minister said that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was the driving force behind India's integration, thus shaping the country's destiny in its formative years. "His unwavering commitment to national integrity, good governance and public service continues to inspire generations," PM Modi added. The Prime Minister also said that the country reaffirms its collective resolve to uphold Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's vision of a united, strong and self-reliant India. Today is also Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day) and it is observed to celebrate Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's contributions to the political integration of India. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel 150th Birth Anniversary: PM Narendra Modi To Lead National Unity Day Celebration Today in Gujarat.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Was the Driving Force Behind India's Integration

India pays homage to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 150th Jayanti. He was the driving force behind India’s integration, thus shaping our nation’s destiny in its formative years. His unwavering commitment to national integrity, good governance and public service continues to… pic.twitter.com/7quK4qiHdN — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 31, 2025

