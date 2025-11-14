Today, on Friday, November 14, people across India celebrate the 136th birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India, a day observed nationwide as Children’s Day (Bal Diwas). Fondly known as Chacha Nehru, his birthday is marked on this date to honour his deep affection and unwavering commitment to the well-being of children. On the occasion, PM Narendra Modi, Congress, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, and others paid tributes to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. Nehru Jayanti 2025: Date, History and Significance of the Day Celebrating India’s First Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru’s Birth Anniversary.

PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to Pandit Jwaharlal Nehru

Tributes to former Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ji on the occasion of his birth anniversary. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 14, 2025

Congress Remembers Pandit Nehru on Nehru Jayanti 2025

Fondly remembering Chacha Nehru, who believed children are the nation’s future. Congress carried forward his dream through the Right to Education, Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan & Mid-Day Meal Scheme, empowering every child to learn and grow. 🌹 pic.twitter.com/cy4ooGSGzl — Congress (@INCIndia) November 14, 2025

Nitish Kumar Pays His Tributes

भारत के प्रथम प्रधानमंत्री स्व० पंडित जवाहर लाल नेहरू जी की जयंती पर उन्हें सादर नमन। — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) November 14, 2025

DK Sivakumar Pays His Tributes

Remembering the visionary leader and India’s first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary. His ideals of democracy, secularism and scientific temper shaped the soul of modern India. He inspired generations to dream of a nation driven by knowledge,… pic.twitter.com/1bIxFMbfYN — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) November 14, 2025

