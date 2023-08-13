On the occasion of the 60th birth anniversary of the late actor Sridevi, search engine Google paid a heartfelt tribute to her via a creative doodle. Google honored Sridevi with a colorful and whimsical illustration created by Mumbai-based guest artist Bhumika Mukherjee of the actor on its home page. Born as Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan in 1963, she's known for her iconic roles in Hindi movies like Chandni, Lamhe, Mr India, Chaalbaaz, Nagina, Sadma and English Vinglish, among many more. The Padma Shri awardee also made a mark with her extraordinary performances in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada films. Sridevi Birth Anniversary 2023 Google Doodle: Search Giant Remembers Versatile Actress Shree Amma Yanger Ayyappan on Her 60th Birthday.

Her last film was Mom, for which she also received the Best Actress National Award, posthumously. Sridevi breathed her last on February 24, 2018, in Dubai, where she had gone to attend a family function. Sridevi was married to film producer Boney Kapoor and is survived by two daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. Boney often posts throwback pictures with his wife on his social media. Janhvi Kapoor Shares Hack Mom Sridevi Would Use to Figure Out Which Film Song She Is Shooting For.

Google Pays Tribute to Sridevi:

We've all danced to her songs, been in awe of her performances, and tried to recreate her iconic fashion moments as #ASrideviMoment 🥰 Paying a tribute to her life & legacy with this #GoogleDoodle 💕 Tell us your fav Sridevi film in the replies! 🔗 https://t.co/CIsKoj29iA. pic.twitter.com/v4iLFRUNXN — Google India (@GoogleIndia) August 12, 2023

Meanwhile, on the work front, Boney was recently seen in the romantic comedy film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia. His next production is Ajay Devgn's sports biopic film Maidaan in which Ajay will be essaying the role of the legendary coach Syed Abdul Rahim, who is widely known as the founding father of Indian football. The film also stars Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh. The official release date of the film is still awaited.