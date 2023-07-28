TV actress Sriti Jha has confirmed that she is part of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. She took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt note for Karan Johar, remembering her day on sets. Jha dropped a few photos from RRKPK's sets featuring Karan and her co-star Arjit Taneja. She also thanked the filmmaker for the opportunity. RRKPK released in theatres on July 28!Ranveer Singh Impresses Shweta Bachchan With His Performance in RRKPK, Gets Necklace As Gift From Big B's Daughter (Watch Viral Video).

Sriti Jha Thanks Karan Johar:

