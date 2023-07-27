Shweta Bachchan, daughter of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, gifted Ranveer Singh a necklace after getting impressed with his performance in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Singh was seen wearing the necklace at the film's premiere, and he said that he was 'knighted' by Bachchan. The gift is a heartwarming gesture from Shweta, and it's a testament to the respect and admiration that she has for Ranveer. RRKPK arrives in theatres on July 28! Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Review: Early Reactions to Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh's Family Entertainer Are Positive!

Shweta Bachchan's Sweet Gesture for Ranveer Singh:

Shweta Bachchan gave Ranveer a necklace at the premiere yesterday awww🫶🏼🥺♥️ #RanveerSingh #RRKPK pic.twitter.com/lD4tWIeimd — fatiim (@fatiim_9RS) July 26, 2023

