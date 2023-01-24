Subhash Ghai’s 80th birthday bash was a starry affair. The legendary filmmaker celebrated his special day even with paparazzi for which Salman Khan too joined in. A video from the event has gone viral that shows Subhash Ghai not just slicing the cake, but Salman later feeding him a slice of it. This moment from the celebration is winning hearts on the internet. Subhash Ghai Recalls Recording the Popular Tracks From Kalicharan, Ram Lakhan.

Subhash Ghai’s 80th Birthday Celebration

