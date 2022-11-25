Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai recalls shooting for two popular tracks from his films including Kalicharan starring Shatrughan Sinha, Reena Roy, and Anil Kapoor starrer Ram Lakhan. Subhash Ghai is coming along with his daughter Meghna Ghai on the singing reality show Indian Idol 13. After listening to the contestant Debosmita Roy from Kolkata performing on the songs 'Ja Re Ja O Harjaayi', and 'Tera Naam Liya', he was quite impressed and appreciated her for her melodious rendition. Indian Idol 13: Puranchand Wadali’s Versatile Grandson Navdeep Wadali Dazzles Ayushmann Khurrana.

Moreover, he went on to talk about the track 'Ja Re Ja O Harjaayi' from the film Kalicharan picturised on Reena Roy and Shatrughan Sinha and said that this was the first song he recorded from his debut film. He shared: "This was the first song I recorded. I learned from Kalyan ji and Anand ji. When Lata ji heard this song, she asked for the director, looked at me and blessed me." Indian Idol 13: Aashiqui Fame Anu Aggarwal Accuses Channel of Removing Her Scenes From the Episode.

Talking about the hit romantic track 'Tera Naam Liya' from the film 'Ram Lakhan' featuring Jackie Shroff and Dimple Kapadia in which Anil Kapoor can be seen dancing with other boys in a sari, he added: "The idea of boys wearing saree in this song came only in the morning of the shoot day. That day, we didn't have female dancers, so we thought of making the boys dance, and made them wear a sari to make the song fun. Anil Kapoor was called from the hotel to join the dance."

The top 12 contestants on the show are Rishi Singh from Ayodhya, Bidipta Chakraborty, Anushka Patra, Debosmita Roy, Senjuti Das, Sonakshi Kar from Kolkata, Chirag Kotwal from Jammu, Vineet Singh from Lucknow, Rupam Bharnarhia, Navdeep Wadali from Amritsar, Shivam Singh, Kavya Limaye from Gujarat. Judged by Himesh Reshammiya, Neha Kakkar, and Vishal Dadlani, Indian Idol 13 airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

