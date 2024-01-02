Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda, who made their debuts with The Archies, are rumoured to be in a relationship. Although these charming youngsters have not made any official announcement regarding their dating status, the two have been frequently seen together with family and friends on various occasions. After pictures and videos of them jetting off to an undisclosed location for New Year celebrations surfaced online, here’s a video of them capturing their return post-vacation. Suhana and Agastya were spotted earlier today at the airport as they returned post their holidays. Agastya’s dad Nikhil Nanda was also seen exiting with his son from the airport. The rumored couple departed in their respective cars. Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and Navya Naveli Nanda Spotted at Airport; Trio Jets Off to Undisclosed Location for New Year Vacation (View Pic).

Suhana Khan And Agastya Nanda

