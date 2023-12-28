Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 28 (ANI): Actors Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, and Navya Nanda were spotted at an airport in Mumbai on Thursday, likely to be jetting off for their New Year's vacation.

Suhana was papped at the airport donning an all-black outfit. She wore a black cut-sleeve top paired with matching pants.

Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan Box Office in 2023: With Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki, How King Khan Became Only Indian Actor to Make Rs 2500 Crore Plus In a Single Year!.

She kept her hair open and was seen carrying a handbag.

Navya, on the other hand, wore a white striped shirt paired with white pants and her brother Agastya Nanda wore a white shirt.

Also Read | Merry Christmas: Sriram Raghavan Reveals Saif Ali Khan Was His First Choice; Chose Vijay Sethupathi for 'Unique Pairing' With Katrina Kaif.

The brother-sister duo completed the entry formalities before making their way into the building.

Agastya and Suhana recently made their acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's directorial film 'The Archies' which also starred Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor.

'The Archies' follows the lives of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel, and Dilton and takes audiences to the fictional hilly town of Riverdale. The film explores friendship, freedom, love, heartbreak, and rebellion.

Dot, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, and Yuvraj Menda are also part of 'The Archies'.

Agastya will also be seen alongside legendary actor Dharmendra in the film 'Ekkis'. Helmed by Sriram Raghavan, the film will release on January 10, 2025.

Suhana, on the other hand, has still not announced her next project. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)